After almost 10 months of political turmoil, the country is holding a presidential vote bitterly opposed by a protest movement that sees it as a regime ploy to cling to power.

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest calling to reject the presidential election in Algiers, Algeria, December 11, 2019. (Reuters)

Hundreds of people protested in central Algiers on Thursday against the presidential election hours after polls opened, with demonstrators calling for a boycott of a vote they regard as a charade.

Protesters also marched in towns in the Kabylie region.

Polls opened in Algeria on Thursday for a delayed presidential election that is opposed by a mass protest movement that wants the vote put off until the entire ruling elite steps down and the military quits politics.

The army, the strongest political player, sees the vote as the only way to restore order in Africa's largest country, a major natural gas supplier to Europe and home to 40 million people.

Early in the morning, it was quiet at one central Algiers polling station, though police were patrolling the city's streets on foot and in vehicles.

"The country has entered a critical phase," said Aziz Djibali, 56, who went to vote at a polling station near the prime minister's office.

"It's time for Algerians to voice their opinions peacefully."

Two polling stations were ransacked in the disaffected Kabylie region, home to much of the North African country's Berber ethnic minority, residents said.

They "ransacked the ballot boxes and destroyed part of the electoral lists" in the mountainous region's city of Bejaia, said one witness contacted by AFP from Algiers.

Some of the polling stations in Kabylie have been closed, witnesses and residents said.

Boycott

Demonstrators at the huge protests that have roiled Algiers and other major cities for almost 10 months have sworn they will boycott Thursday's vote, which they see as a charade designed to keep the existing ruling elite in place.

The five men on the ballot are all former senior officials, including two former prime ministers and two former government ministers, who, protesters believe, are unlikely to challenge the army's political primacy.

Protests helped oust veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika in April and forced the authorities to twice delay an election previously scheduled for April and July.

However, powerful army chief Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaed Salah has insisted the vote now go ahead as the only way to restore legitimacy to the government and end the standoff between protesters and the state.

Source: Reuters