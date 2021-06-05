Fast News

The government, declaring a 72-hour period of national mourning, described the attackers as terrorists but no group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

A soldier stands guard in an APC outside the Splendid Hotel that was attacked in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 18, 2016. (AP)

Armed assailants have killed around 100 civilians in an overnight raid on a village in northern Burkina Faso, the government said, as the region faces a worsening wave of militant violence.

The provisional death toll given by the government made it the country's deadliest attack in recent years.

The attackers struck during the night on Friday, killing residents of the village of Solhan in Yagha province bordering Niger. They also burned homes and the market, the government said in a statement.

Assailants struck around 2:00 am (0200 GMT) against a position of the Volunteers for the Defence of the Motherland (VDP), an anti-militia civilian defence force which backs the national army, before attacking homes and carrying out "executions," a local source told AFP.

The VDP was set up in December 2019 to help Burkina's poorly-equipped military fight militia but it has suffered more than 200 fatalities, according to an AFP tally.

The volunteers are given two weeks' military training, and then work alongside the security forces, typically carrying out surveillance, information-gathering or escort duties.

"In addition to the heavy human toll, the worst recorded to date, homes and the market were set on fire," another security source said, voicing concern that the "still temporary toll of a hundred dead may increase."

The attack came hours after another attack Friday evening on Tadaryat village in the same region, where at least 14 people were killed.

Increasing violence triggers displacement

Attacks by militants linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh in West Africa's Sahel region have risen sharply since the start of the year, particularly in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, with civilians bearing the brunt.

The violence in Burkina Faso has displaced more than 1.14 million people in just over two years, while the poor arid country is also hosting some 20,000 refugees from neighbouring Mali who are seeking safety from militants.

The attacks first started in the north near the Mali border, but have since spread to other regions, particularly in the east.

In March, attackers killed 137 people in coordinated raids on villages in southwestern Niger.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies