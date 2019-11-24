Fast News

The airline, local company Busy Bee, said there were 16 passengers and two crew members on board.

Smoke raises after a small aircraft carrying around over a dozen passengers crashed in a densely populated area in Goma on the East of the Democratic Republic of Congo on November 24, 2019. (AFP)

The bodies of at least 18 people killed in a plane crash on Sunday in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have been pulled from the wreckage, rescue workers said.

The passenger jet crashed into a residential neighbourhood in the city of Goma while taking off from the nearby airport.

The plane crashed during takeoff for a flight to the city of Beni, North Kivu Governor Carly Nzanzu Kasivita's office said in a statement.

Air accidents are relatively frequent in Congo because of lax safety standards and poor maintenance.

All Congolese commercial carriers, including Busy Bee, are banned from operating in the European Union.

A cargo plane departing from the same airport crashed an hour after take-off in October, killing all eight passengers.

Source: Reuters