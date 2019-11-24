Fast News

The airline, local company Busy Bee, said there were 16 passengers and two crew members on board the plane that crashed into a residential neighbourhood.

Smoke raises after a small aircraft carrying around over a dozen passengers crashed in a densely populated area in Goma on the East of the Democratic Republic of Congo on November 24, 2019. (AFP)

The death toll from a plane that crashed into a densely populated neighbourhood in Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday morning has risen to at least 24, a provincial lawmaker and rescue worker.

Jean Paul Lumbulumbu, the vice president of North Kivu's parliament, said 24 bodies had been recovered from the rubble.

A rescue worker, who asked not to be named, said 26 bodies had been found.

The passenger jet crashed into a residential neighbourhood in the city of Goma while taking off from the nearby airport. The airline, local company Busy Bee, said there were 16 passengers and two crew members on board.

The plane crashed during takeoff for a flight to the city of Beni, North Kivu Governor Carly Nzanzu Kasivita's office said in a statement.

Air accidents are relatively frequent in Congo because of lax safety standards and poor maintenance.

All Congolese commercial carriers, including Busy Bee, are banned from operating in the European Union.

A cargo plane departing from the same airport crashed an hour after take-off in October, killing all eight passengers.

Source: Reuters