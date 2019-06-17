Officials say three bombers detonated their explosives outside a location where football fans were watching a match on TV, killing at least 30 people and wounding several others.

This file photo shows the site of a suicide bomb attack at a market in Maiduguri in Borno state on June 22, 2015. (AP)

At least 30 people were killed in a triple suicide bombing attributed to Boko Haram militants in north-east Nigeria late on Sunday, emergency services reported.

"The death toll from the attack has so far increased to 30. We have over 40 people injured," Usman Kachalla, head of operations at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said on Monday, raising the tally from 17 dead and 17 wounded.

Three bombers detonated their explosives outside a hall in Konduga, 38 kilometres from Borno state capital Maiduguri, where football fans were watching a match on TV.

No group has immediately claimed the responsibility of the attack.

This is a developing story.

Source: AFP