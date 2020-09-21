Fast News

Junta leader Colonel Assimi Goita was appointed as vice president, state television announced.

N'Daou and Goita were appointed by a group of electors chosen by the junta. (TRTWorld)

Mali's former defence minister Ba N'Daou has been announced as president of a new transition government.

State television made the announcement on Monday, adding the leader of the junta Colonel Assimi Goita that seized power last month was appointed vice president.

Mali's ruling junta has come under intense pressure from its West African neighbours to return power to civilians following the August 18 coup that overthrew president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

West African leaders insisted last week that the interim president, who will oversee an 18-month transition period, be a civilian while signalling they would accept a soldier as vice president.

N'Daou and Goita were appointed by a group of electors chosen by the junta.

READ MORE: ECOWAS urges Mali's junta to complete transition before Sept 23

READ MORE: West African bloc hopeful of seeing civilian leadership in Mali within days

Source: TRTWorld and agencies