The death toll could not be confirmed from Somalian authorities. Al Shabab, which claimed responsibility for the attack, said it killed 50 soldiers.

Somalia has been riven by civil war since 1992, when clan-based warlords overthrew a dictator, then turned on each other. (Reuters Archive)

A government military base in the Lower Shabelle region of Somalia was struck by car bombs and gunfire on Wednesday, residents and a military officer said.

The military officer said the bombs exploded outside the base, in a mid-morning attack in Awdheegle. The agricultural district along the Shabelle River is 70 kilometres southwest of the capital Mogadishu.

The al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab group claimed responsibility for the attack.

"The military base is surrounded with heavy sandbags. The two car bombs were fired at and so exploded outside the base," Captain Hussein Ali, a military officer in another town in the same region, told Reuters.

"There are casualties from Al Shabab and government forces but we have no exact figure. Al Shabab cut off some of the private telecommunications."

Last week, Somali government forces captured most parts of Awdheegle district.

"We heard two huge blasts and gunfire from the direction of the Somali military base. I saw several soldiers running away from the base to escape but we cannot know how many were killed," a local elder Aden Abdullahi told Reuters.

Al Shabab said it killed 50 soldiers and two of its fighters had died.

The death toll could not be confirmed from other sources.

"Two mujahideen driving two car bombs, one after the other, entered the Somali base in Awdhigle district today. We killed 50 government soldiers and burnt their vehicles," Abdiasis Abu Musab, Al Shabab’s military operation spokesman said.

The militant group and government officials tend to give sharply differing casualty figures for attacks.

Al Shabab is fighting the weak, UN-backed Somali government and its international allies.

It was forced out of the capital Mogadishu in 2011 and has since lost most of its other strongholds.

But it remains a threat, with fighters frequently carrying out bombings in Somalia and neighbouring Kenya, whose troops form part of an African Union-mandated peacekeeping force that helps defend the central government.

Somalia has been riven by civil war since 1992, when clan-based warlords overthrew a dictator, then turned on each other.

Source: Reuters