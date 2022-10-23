Fast News

Al Shabab claims responsibility for the attack, which targeted Jubbaland region's administrators.

Kismayu is the commercial capital of Jubbaland, a region of southern Somalia still partly controlled by Al Shabaab. (Reuters Archive)

A car laden with explosives has rammed into the gate of a hotel and detonated in the center of Somalia's port city of Kismayu, and gunfire was heard immediately afterwards.

"There is a blast at Tawakal hotel and there is gunfire being heard," Mohamed Nur, a police captain, said on Sunday.

Witnesses said a huge blast was heard before the gunfire started. "The security forces have besieged the scene," Farah Ali, a shopkeeper in Kismayu, said.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

The state-run Somali National Television said on Twitter security forces were dealing with a "terrorist incident" at the hotel.

Al Qaeda linked Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack. The group's spokesperson Abdiasis Abu Musab said the target was Jubbaland region's administrators who work from the hotel.

Al Shabab attacks

Kismayu is the commercial capital of Jubbaland, a region of southern Somalia still partly controlled by Al Shabaab. The group was driven out of Kismayu in 2012.

Despite being ousted from Somalia's major cities, including the capital Mogadishu in 2011, Al Shabab controls swathes of the countryside and civilians are often caught in the crossfire.

Among the group's string of recent attacks was a suicide attack that killed two people including a soldier in central Somalia on Wednesday.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's government has faced a sharp increase in Al Shabab activity since his election in May and has promised to wage "war" against them.

After Mohamud's election, President Joe Biden said he would restore a US military presence in Somalia to fight Al Shabab.

