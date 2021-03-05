Fast News

Paramedics report that there are casualties after an explosive-laden car targeted a restaurant near Mogadishu seaport.

Porters offload consumable humanitarian food from a ship, that arrived from Saudi Arabia, at the seaport in Mogadishu November 2, 2011. (Reuters)

Several people are feared dead or injured after a car bomb blast has targeted a busy restaurant near Mogadishu seaport, Somali police said.

Police spokesman Sadaq Adan Ali said minutes after the explosion on Friday that an explosive-laden car hit the restaurant, adding investigations are under way to determine the damage.

However, paramedics reported that there are casualties in the attack.

Somali Information Ministry spokesman Ismael Mukhtaar Omar said in a statement on Twitter: “A car bomb has exploded outside the Lul Yemeni restaurant near the port city of Mogadishu. Reports from Hamarjajab district in Benadir region say that there were casualties as a result of the blast.”

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

But Somalia-based Al Qaeda affiliated group Al Shabab had claimed responsibility for several recent attacks in the country.

