The president declared 48-hours of mourning after violence erupted in Arbinda town in Sahel region near the country's border with Mali.

A soldier stands guard outside the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 18 , 2016. (AP)

A militant attack in northern Burkina Faso on Tuesday killed 35 civilians, almost all of them women, the president said, one of the deadliest assaults in nearly five years of jihadist violence in the West African country.

Seven soldiers and 80 jihadists were also killed in the double attack on a military base and Arbinda town in Soum province, the army said.

Burkina Faso, bordering Mali and Niger, has seen regular jihadist attacks which have left hundreds dead since the start of 2015 when militant violence began to spread across the Sahel region.

"A large group of terrorists simultaneously attacked the military base and the civilian population in Arbinda," the army chief of staff said in a statement.

"This barbaric attack resulted in the deaths of 35 civilian victims, most of them women," President Roch Marc Christian Kabore added on Twitter, praising the "bravery and commitment" of the defence and security forces.

Communications Minister and government spokesman Remis Dandjinou later said 31 of the civilian victims were women, adding around twenty soldiers were injured.

The president has declared 48-hours of national mourning.

Militants attacked a military detachment in the town of Arbinda in Soum province on Tuesday morning. After several hours, troops repelled them and seized a large number of weapons and motorbikes, the army said in a statement.

It said 80 militants and seven members of the security forces were killed in the earlier fighting.

Attacks over the past year have killed hundreds and forced nearly a million people from their homes.

The incident followed an attack on a mining convoy in November killed nearly 40 people – victims of an extremist insurgency that has ignited ethnic tensions and rendered large parts of the country ungovernable this year.

May saw a series of deadly attacks on churches and a religious procession in Burkina's formerly peaceful Central North region.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but jihadist violence in Burkina Faso has been blamed on militants linked to both Al Qaeda and Daesh groups.

Burkina was once a pocket of relative calm in the Sahel region, but its homegrown insurgency has been amplified by a spillover of militant violence and criminality from its chaotic northern neighbour Mali, where French military is active.

French forces killed 33 religious extremists in central Mali on Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced over the weekend during a three-day trip to West Africa.

However, France's ally, the US, is considering withdrawing troops from the region.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper's plan is part of shifting deployments of nearly 200,000 soldiers abroad, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

The plan includes abandoning a recently built $110 million drone base in Niger and ending assistance to French forces battling militants in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

The US has 6,000-7,000 troops in Africa.

The Times quoted officials who said Esper is mulling significant cuts in the Middle East, lowering troops from 5,000 to 2,500 in Iraq and withdrawing about 4,000 of the nearly 12,000 troops in Afghanistan.

