At least 38 people have died and 87 more injured in a bus accident in the West African country of Senegal, the fire brigade said on Sunday.

Footage shared on social media showed a crash between two buses, with firefighters and security forces on the scene of the accident that reportedly took place near Kaffrine.





Source: TRTWorld and agencies