Armed men kill at least 40 civilians in southwestern Niger, though some security sources say at least 60 are dead, less than a week after unidentified assailants killed 58 villagers in the same region.

File Photo: The border areas where Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali meet are especially dangerous and violence is worsening across the region. (Reuters Archive)

Scores of Nigerien civilians were killed in a series of attacks on villages in northwestern Niger near the Malian border over the weekend, according to a security source.

"Unidentified armed men attacked villages in the Tillia department, in the Tahoua region," a security official told Anadolu Agency on Monday on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Alfouzazi Issintag, mayor of Tillia, the rural commune to which the villages belong, told Reuters there were about 60 deaths but that he did not yet have a final toll.

Three-day mourning declared

No official statement has been made and no claim of responsibility reported so far.

This is the second armed attack targeting Nigerien civilians in a week.

Last Monday, unidentified gunmen attacked and killed at least 58 civilians returning from a weekly market in the Banibangou department, Tillaberi region, near the Malian border, according to government spokesman Abdourahamane Zakaria.

The government had declared three-day mourning to pay tribute to the victims.

Increasing violence

The violence is part of a wider security crisis across West Africa's Sahel region, which is also fuelled by militants linked to Al Qaeda and ethnic militias.

The Tillaberi region has been frequently targeted by terrorist groups based in Mali since 2017, with a state of emergency declared in the area.

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali in the Sahel are at the epicentre of one of the world's fastest-growing displacement and protection crises.

The region hosts 851,000 refugees and nearly 2 million displaced people, according to the UN refugee agency.

Suspected militants also killed at least 100 civilians on January 2 in raids on two villages in Tillabery, one of the deadliest episodes in the country’s recent history.

