Seventeen military officers arrested for “treason” and helping TPLF, an armed group in northern Tigray region, to attack the national army, local media report.

Amhara militiamen, who fight alongside federal and regional forces in. Tigray, receive training in Addis Zemen, Ethiopia, on November 10, 2020. (AFP)

Ethiopia has arrested 17 army officers for treason, accusing them of colluding with authorities in the northern region of Tigray, where the government is waging a military offensive.

The arrests came as thousands of Ethiopian refugees were fleeing into neighbouring Sudan on Wednesday from the closed-off region.

The state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC), citing the police, reported that "17 military officers have been arrested for creating fertile ground" for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) to attack the national army.

The arrested officers were accused of cutting communication systems between the military's northern and central command.

According to the FBC, one of the suspects was the head of the army's communication department, who was caught in the act of sending 11 boxes "packed with explosives and missile components" to the TPLF.

United Nations sources told Reuters news agency the Tigray conflict had already sent 6,000 to 7,000 people fleeing across the border into Sudan, with Khartoum fearing that number could balloon.

"The number is increasing around the clock," said Alsir Khaled, an official from the Sudanese refugee commission.

Journalists arrested

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops and air force jets into the federal state of Tigray last week after a months-long feud with its ruling party which he accuses of seeking to destabilise the country.

Abiy, last year's Nobel Peace Prize laureate, said the TPLF had crossed a "red line" and attacked two federal military bases, which the armed group denies.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia's human rights commission chief Daniel Bekele on Twitter expressed concern over the arrests of six journalists, without giving details on when they were detained, and on what charges.

They include an editor at the independent Addis Standard, Medihane Ekubamichae, and Bekalu Alamrew of YouTube news channel Awlo media.

"This trend is a dangerous reversal of the early steps taken by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government to improve press freedom," said Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) representative Muthoki Mumo on Bekalu's arrest.

.@EthioHRC learned with concern the arrest of more journalists, with EPA’s Haftu Gebregzhiabher, Tsegaye Hadush, & Abreha Hagos, as well as OMN’s Udi Mussa detained overnight.

We reiterate our call for the respect of due & fair process. — Daniel Bekele (@DanielBekele) November 11, 2020

Hundreds of combatants killed

The TPLF dominated politics in Ethiopia for nearly three decades before Abiy came to power in 2018, but have complained about being sidelined under his rule and tensions have soared in recent months as they became increasingly defiant to his rule.

Tigray has been under a communications blackout since the military operation was launched last Wednesday, making it difficult to verify the situation on the ground as both sides make claims regarding casualties and advances.

The head of the Ethiopian army's northern division, Major General Belay Seyoum, told local media on Tuesday evening that some 550 enemy combatants had been killed and 29 captured so far.

The international community has expressed concern about the potential for a drawn-out conflict in Africa's second-most populous nation.

