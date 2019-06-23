Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that his administration has thwarted an attempted coup in the region of Amhara led by a very high-ranking military official and others within the country's military.

In this June 10, 2005 file photo, members of the Ethiopian army patrol the streets of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (AP Archive)

Ethiopia's prime minister says his government has foiled a coup attempt in a region outside the capital, Addis Ababa.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told the state broadcaster overnight that his administration had thwarted an attempted coup in the region of Amhara led by a very high-ranking military official and others within the country's military.

Ethiopia's army chief was shot dead by his bodyguard just hours after the attempted coup left the regional president and another top adviser dead, a spokeswoman for the prime minister said.

State television said army general Asamnew Tsige, who was the Amhara's head of security, was behind the coup attempt.

Amhara is one of nine regional states in Ethiopia.

On Saturday evening, Abiy took to national television dressed in military fatigues, and said that army chief Seare Mekonnen had been shot.

የጠቅላይ ሚንስትር አብይ መግለጫhttps://t.co/CDjBBQyBrc — Ethiopia Live Updates (@Ethiopialiveupd) June 22, 2019

The US Embassy reported gunfire being heard Saturday in the capital, Addis Ababa, and urged people to be careful.

Three residents of Bahir Dar, who asked not to be named because they feared for their safety, said they heard gunfire.

One said it erupted in the town at around 1530 GMT and continued for some time.

"There is gunfire ... roads to the area where we are hearing the gunfire are closed," the resident told Reuters by phone.

A lecturer at the university told Reuters that the gunfire had lasted at least four hours so far.

"I first thought it was just a normal kind of incident and then we began to hear heavy gunfire," he said.

The third resident, a woman, said she could hear gunfire from her house and that transport in the city had stopped.

The development underscored continuing instability in parts of the Horn of African country. The reformist Abiy took power last year after three years of sporadic, deadly protests forced his predecessor to resign.

Abiy released political prisoners, unbanned political parties and prosecuted officials accused of gross human rights abuses. But ethnic violence - long held in check by the state's iron grip - has flared up in many areas, including Amhara.

The United Nations says the violence has displaced at least 2.4 million people.

Ethiopia, a nation of 100 million people, is due to hold a national parliamentary election next year. Several opposition groups have called for the polls to be held on time despite the unrest and displacement.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies