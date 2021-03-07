Fast News

The country's president which said the explosion was due to the negligent handling of dynamite in the barracks in Bata.

Equatorial Guinea's Ministry of Health says at least 300 people were injured by five explosions at a military baracks in Bata on March 7, 2021. (TRTWorld)

A series of explosions at a military barracks in Equatorial Guinea killed at least 15 people and wounded hundreds of others.

State TV TGVE read out a statement on Sunday from the country's president which said the explosion was due to the negligent handling of dynamite at the Nkoa Ntoma military camp in the economic capital Bata.

TVGE said that at least five explosions caused at least 20 deaths and wounded more than 400 others.

The health ministry said that its health workers are treating the injured at the site of the tragedy and in medical facilities, but feared people were still missing under the rubble.

There were some discrepancies with the death toll, with TGVE reporting 20 dead, a Health Ministry tweet saying 17 were killed and the president's statement mentioning 15.

Images on local media show people screaming and crying running through the streets amid debris and smoke.

Roofs of houses were ripped off and wounded people were being carried into a hospital.

The channel also showed footage of wrecked and burning buildings, people – including children – being pulled from the rubble and the wounded lying on a hospital floor.

It showed images of a thick column of black smoke, which TVGE said was coming from the baracks.

The first explosion happened early on Sunday afternoon, the channel reported.

"We hear the explosion and we see the smoke, but we don't know what's going on," one local resident, Teodoro Nguema, told AFP by telephone.

Cause of blast not clear

It is not yet known what caused the blasts, but early reports suggested they might have come from the camp's armoury, according to a journalist with the channel.

The camp houses among others elements of the army's special forces and the paramilitary gendarmerie, said the journalist.

Inspecting the damage

Equatorial Guinea has been ruled by 78-year-old President Teodoro Obiang Nguema for nearly 42 years.

His son, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, vice-president with responsibility for defence and security, appeared in the television footage at the scene inspecting the damage, accompanied by his Israeli bodyguards.

Teodorin, as he is known, is increasingly seen as the president's designated successor.

Bata is the largest city in the oil- and gas-rich nation, with around 800,000 of the nation's 1.4 million population living there – most of them in poverty.

While it sits on the mainland, the capital Malabo is on Bioko, one of the country's islands off the west African coast.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies