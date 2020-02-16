Fast News

The one-day gathering is the first follow-up committee meeting within the Berlin process, seeking unity among international actors to support efforts for a political solution and ceasefire in Libya.

Members of the international committee pose for a family photo during a follow-up meeting on Libya, arranged by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (first row, C), on the sidelines of 56th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 16, 2020. (AFP)

Foreign ministers and top diplomats from across the world gathered in Munich on Sunday to discuss the implementation of the Libya ceasefire and arms embargo.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is attending the meeting, along with the foreign ministers of France, Italy and several countries from the region, at the invitation of Germany's top diplomat Heiko Maas.

UN Security Council members Russia, China and the US sent senior diplomats to Munich for the meeting.

The one-day gathering is the first follow-up committee meeting within the Berlin process, an initiative by the UN and Germany, seeking unity among international actors to support efforts for a political solution and ceasefire in Libya.

Violations of an arms embargo in Libya have become a joke and it is imperative that those who breach it are held to account, a senior UN official said on Sunday.

"The arms embargo has become a become a joke, we all really need to step up here," UN Deputy Special Representative to Libya Stephanie Williams told a news conference in Munich.

"It's complicated because there are violations by land, sea and air, but it needs to be monitored and there needs to be accountability."

World leaders and regional actors had pledged to support the current Libyan ceasefire and arms embargo, during the Berlin Conference hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on January 19.

Participating states agreed to set up a follow-up committee to discuss the monitoring mechanisms and implementation of the Berlin Conference conclusions.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: warlord Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.

Libya's legitimate government had been under attack by Haftar since last April, claiming lives of more than 1,000 people.

Source: AA