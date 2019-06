A doctors' committee linked to the protesters say two people were killed in the capital Khartoum while two others died in a hospital in Omdurman city.

Sunday, June 9

At least four people killed

Four people were killed in Sudan on Sunday on the first day of a "civil disobedience" campaign by protesters, a doctors' committee linked to demonstrators said.

Two people were shot dead in the capital Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman just across the Nile river, the Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors said, adding two others died in a hospital in Omdurman after being stabbed.

Protesters launch general strike after crackdown

Sudanese police fired warning shots on Sunday to disperse protesters building roadblocks in the capital, as part of a civil disobedience campaign against the ruling generals following a bloody crackdown that left dozens dead.

Protesters set about building roadblocks in Khartoum while markets and shops were closed in several other towns and cities. People gathered tyres, tree trunks and rocks to build new roadblocks in the capital's northern Bahari district.

But riot police swiftly moved in, firing gunshots in the air and tear gas at demonstrators before clearing the makeshift barriers, a witness said.

Several vehicles of the feared Rapid Support Forces (RSF), blamed by witnesses for the killings during the crackdown, were seen Sunday moving across some parts of the capital loaded with machine guns.

Saturday, June 8

Opposition calls for civil disobedience

A key protest group on Saturday announced a nationwide "civil disobedience" campaign it said would run until Sudan’s ruling generals transfer power to a civilian government.

The call by the Sudanese Professionals Association, which first launched protests against longtime ruler Omar al Bashir, came days after a bloody crackdown on demonstrators left dozens dead in Khartoum and crushed hopes for a swift democratic transition.

"The civil disobedience movement will begin Sunday and end only when a civilian government announces itself in power on state television," the SPA said in a statement.

"Disobedience is a peaceful act capable of bringing to its knees the most powerful weapons arsenal in the world."

It was still unclear how the campaign would unfold on the streets, especially in Khartoum where all key roads and squares have been deserted since Monday’s crackdown.

Ethiopian PM offers plan for new transitional council

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has proposed setting up a new transitional council in which civilians would be in the majority, the opposition leaders said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the ruling Transitional Military Council thanked Ethiopia for its mediation efforts, state news agency SUNA said.

The TMC expressed its "openness and keenness to negotiate to reach satisfactory understandings that will lead to a national consensus..., leading to the establishment of a democratic transition," SUNA said.

Abiy had on Friday urged Sudan's military rulers and civilian opposition to exercise "bravery" in trying to agree steps towards democracy after the worst bloodshed since the overthrow in April of President Omar al Bashir.

While no breakthrough was announced at the end of Abiy's one-day visit, an aide to the Ethiopian prime minister said the talks went well and that Abiy would be returning to Sudan soon.

Forces arrest protest leaders who met Ethiopia PM

Sudanese security forces arrested two prominent rebels and an opposition leader, a day after they met the Ethiopian premier during his reconciliation mission to Khartoum, their aides said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Abiy, who has emerged as a key regional leader, met representatives of both sides on Friday in a bid to revive talks between Sudan's ruling generals and protest leaders after a deadly crackdown left dozens of people dead in the capital this week.

Among the protest movement delegates he met were opposition politician Mohamed Esmat and a leader of the rebel Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), Ismail Jalab.

Sudanese security forces later arrested both men without giving any reason, their aides told AFP on Saturday. Esmat was arrested on Friday soon after his meeting with Abiy. Jalab was arrested from his residence early on Saturday.

Friday, June 7

Opposition accepts Ethiopian PM as mediator

Sudan's opposition says it accepts Abiy as mediator between military rulers and opposition under certain conditions.

The statement comes after the visiting Ethiopian premier held talks with the members of Sudan's opposition Forces for Freedom and Change in the capital Khartoum.

Ahmed seeks 'quick' democratic transition

Ethiopian PM Abiy called for a "quick" democratic transition in Sudan on Friday after talks in Khartoum with the country's protest leaders and ruling generals.

"The army, the people and political forces have to act with courage and responsibility by taking quick steps towards a democratic and consensual transitional period," he said in a statement, during a visit to revive talks between the two sides after a deadly crackdown by security forces on demonstrators.

Ethiopia's PM meets opposition

Abiy met and held talks on Friday with members of Sudan's opposition Forces for Freedom and Change, his office said in a tweet.

"He expressed Ethiopia's commitment to fostering peace in the region and underlined that a prerequisite for restoring peace in Sudan is unity," Abiy's office said.

Earlier on Friday, Abiy's office said he met the chief of Sudan's ruling military council in a bid to ease the political crisis.

At least '113 killed' – doctors

The death toll from the military crackdown on protesters has reached 113, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) said.

''Due to internet cuts and pressure on doctors, we have just received information since Wednesday on those who lost lives," one of their Facebook posts read.

"The death toll rose to 113, including four in Port Sudan and one in Khartoum, due to the bullets of the Janjaweed militias and the Transitional Military Council,'' the committee said.

“Since the first day of the events, the number of bodies delivered to hospitals has reached 61,” deputy health minister Suleiman Abdel Jabbar said regarding the official death toll.

WHO concerned over crackdown

The World Health Organization says security forces are making “incursions into Khartoum hospitals,” forcing shutdowns of emergency and health services. Five patients and medical workers injured.

The WHO statement said, “these actions represent a total and unacceptable violation of international human rights law and must stop.”

It said tent clinics set up to treat injured protesters have been set on fire and destroyed, medical equipment looted, and health care workers assaulted. Rapes of female health workers have also been reported.

Britain's Foreign Office summoned Sudan's ambassador to raise concerns about violence in Khartoum, a spokeswoman said.

Thursday, June 6

Sudan suspended till civilian government formed – AU

The African Union's Peace and Security Council voted to suspend Sudan from all AU activities until a civilian government has been formed.

The body posted on Twitter that the suspension will remain until "the effective establishment" of a civilian-led transitional authority, "as the only way to allow Sudan to exit from the current crisis."

The council made the announcement after a meeting in Addis Ababa of the member states of the pan-continental body.

Amnesty International calls for international action

Amnesty called for international action against Sudan's new military rulers and condemned the government's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for what it called a "murderous rampage" against protesters this week.

In its statement, AI singled out the paramilitary force as being a main participant in the violence.

Death toll from violence rises to 61 – health ministry

The official death toll in Sudan from violence that erupted on Monday has risen to 61, the director general of the health ministry said, up from its previous toll of 46.

Jabbar said that of the 61 documented cases, 52 were from the capital Khartoum and they included 49 civilians killed by gunfire and three security personnel who died from stab wounds.

The rest were from other provinces.

Medics linked to the opposition have put the death toll far higher, at 108.

Russia says 'extremists' must be subdued – RIA

Russia said it opposed foreign intervention in Sudan and the authorities in Khartoum must subdue what it described as extremists, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov was quoted as saying that Moscow favoured a national dialogue about a transition period leading to new elections.

"Naturally, in order to do that, you need for order to be imposed, and you need to fight against extremists and provocateurs who don't want the stabilisation of the situation," RIA quoted Bogdanov as saying.

He did not identify which groups he considered to be extremists and provocateurs.

Civil disobedience to continue – protest leaders

Sudan's pro-democracy leaders are vowing to press their campaign of civil disobedience until the Transitional Military Council (TMC) is ousted and killers of protesters are brought to justice.

The pledge comes after new clashes brought the death toll in three days of the military's crackdown to 108. In one of the most shocking moments, troops pulled 40 bodies of the victims from the Nile in Khartoum on Wednesday.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which was behind months of rallies that drove Bashir from power, asked people to block main roads and bridges to "paralyse public life" across the country in retaliation for the crackdown by the feared paramilitaries of the RSF in the capital Khartoum.

UAE calls for resuming talks

The United Arab Emirates, which has been a key supporter of Sudan's ruling TMC, called for resumed talks.

The TMC, which physically ousted Bashir on April 11, offered on Wednesday to reopen negotiations but was turned down by protest organisers.

"The UAE hopes that wisdom, reason and constructive dialogue will prevail between all Sudanese parties, in a way that guarantees security and stability," the foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the official WAM news agency.

Health ministry denies higher toll

The death toll did not exceed 46, state news agency SUNA reported, citing a health ministry official.

The report came after opposition-linked medics said more than 100 people had lost their lives in the violence.

In a Facebook post, the CCSD said the death toll rose from 60 to 108 after over 40 bodies were pulled from the Nile.

The field report mentioned more bodies were recovered from the river later and are not included in the 108 death toll.

Wednesday, June 5

Military council vows 'fair investigation'

TMC deputy head General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti, in comments to RSF members carried on state TV, said later: "We issued a decision today to investigate fairly and transparently what happened at the sit-in."

In a statement, the military council said the RSF had a strong track record of defending Sudan against terrorism and said an organised social media campaign since Monday's violence was aimed at "spreading lies" and "fabricating charges".

The TMC said some RSF members were attacked and people had put on their uniforms to impersonate them.

Death toll rises to 108 - doctors committee

The death toll from a crackdown on protesters in Sudan’s capital has risen to 108, the CCSD said.

Three children from one family were among the victims, said the committee, adding that at least 509 people had been wounded.

“The number of deaths has climbed to 108 as more bodies were found in the Nile River and three children from one family were killed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF),” the committee said in a statement.

The committee noted that more bodies are still being retrieved from the Nile.

Hospitals in Khartoum said they were struggling to cope with the number of wounded.

'40 bodies pulled from Nile in capital'

More than 40 bodies of people slain by Sudanese security forces were pulled from the Nile River in Khartoum, pro-democracy protest organisers said.

The reported discovery of the bodies in the Nile suggested that Monday's violent dispersal of the protest movement's main sit-in camp, outside the military's headquarters, was even bloodier than initially believed.

During the mayhem, the protesters' doctors committee said witnesses reported seeing bodies loaded into military vehicles to be dumped into the river.

UN pulls staff

The United Nations said it is temporarily removing some civilian staff from Sudan because of the security situation in the country.

"What we are doing is temporarily relocating some of the staff from Sudan. There will still be some staff on hand to perform critical functions but because of security some ... are being relocated temporarily," said UN spokesman Farhan Haq.

The spokesman provided no information on how many staff were being moved, where they were going, when they might return and how many would remain in the country.

Protest leaders reject army's offer to talk

Sudanese protest leaders dismissed a call for talks with the ruling generals, saying the military cannot be serious about negotiations while troops keep shooting and killing protesters.

A spokesman for the protesters said they would instead continue their pro-democracy campaign to pressure the military to hand over power to a civilian authority.

Military offers more talks

Head of the TMC General Abdel Fattah Burhan said the generals were ready to resume negotiations and that there would be "no restrictions" in talks with the leaders behind the months-long street protests.

"We open our hands to negotiations with all parties ... for the interest of the nation," Burhan said, adding that those responsible for the violent break-up of the demonstrators' sit-in in the capital, Khartoum, would be held accountable.

Burhan had earlier cut the negotiations and cancelled all agreed-on points between the military and the Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, an alliance which represents the protesters.

Saudi Arabia urges for dialogue

Saudi Arabia said it is watching developments in Sudan with great concern and it supports continued dialogue between the ruling military council and the opposition.

Saudi Arabia has close ties to the council, which has taken control of Sudan since the overthrow of Bashir in April.

Burhan and his deputy have ties to the two Gulf states through the participation of Sudanese troops in the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen's civil war.

Sudan's opposition Democratic Alliance of Lawyers on Tuesday urged "some Arab countries" not to interfere in Sudanese affairs and to drop their support for the military council - comments apparently aimed at Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Monday, June 3

Security forces stormed a protest camp outside the Ministry of Defence in Khartoum, a major setback in efforts to create a democracy and rebuild a country plagued by rebellions, economic crises and international isolation caused by Bashir's policies.

Talks between the TMC, which has ruled Sudan since Bashir was overthrown, and the opposition have ground to a halt amid deep differences over who should lead a three-year transition to democracy.

A medical student and a university student who took part in the sit-in said a large number of the paramilitary RSF led the dawn assault.

The RSF, commanded by Hemedti, were accused by human rights groups of genocide during the war against rebels that began in Darfur in 2003.

Bashir's government denied allegations that the Arab Janjaweed militias, later transformed into the RSF, had burned villages and raped and executed civilians.

The medical student first realized there was trouble at a barrier just outside the camp at 5 am. He heard bullets and saw people dropping as they ran towards him. He ran to a clinic at the sit-in.

"People were vomiting blood, choking on their own blood, drowning in it actually," he said.

He and some doctors treated one man with a fractured skull. Brain tissue was spilling out, he said.

Most of the soldiers were young. "They didn't look like they had any military training of any kind," he said.

A young university student, who also asked to remain anonymous, corroborated the medical student's account of the shootings.

At first, about 30 RSF fighters entered the sit-in site. Then large numbers arrived and they swelled to over 1,000. Security forces were whipping people with rubber hoses and long wooden sticks, and kicking them, he said.

"People were dropping all around me after they were shot. Some people fled into buildings. The security forces followed them in and attacked them," the university student said.

"I was almost shot. While all of this was happening I could see snipers stationed on several rooftops keeping an eye on everything."

The RSF lacks the discipline of Sudan's regular army but has played a vital role in strengthening the position of its new military leaders.

The paramilitary force has also helped Saudi Arabia and the UAE in Yemen's civil war. Not long after the coup, those two oil powers pledged billions of dollars in support to Sudan.





