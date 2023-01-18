Fast News

Badara Alieu Joof had left Gambia about three weeks ago to seek medical treatment.

Badara Alieu Joof was in India to seek medical treatment. (Twitter/@Kerrfatou)

Gambia's Vice-President Badara Alieu Joof has died of illness in India, President Adama Barrow said.

Joof, 65, was appointed vice president of the West African country in 2022.

Barrow said on Twitter on Wednesday that Joof had died "after a short illness" without providing further detail.

The vice president had left the Gambia about three weeks ago to seek medical treatment.

He had previously served as minister of higher education, research, science and technology from 2017 to 2022.

Fellow #Gambians, it is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of my #VicePresident, His Excellency, Badara Alieu Joof. The sad event took place in India after a short illness. May Allah grant him Jannahtul Firdawsi. — President Barrow (@BarrowPresident) January 18, 2023

