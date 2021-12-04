Fast News

Five candidates are in the run for the top post in the West African nation, where dictator Yahya Jammeh ruled for 22 years.

Gambians vote in the first presidential election in the tiny West African nation since former dictator Yahya Jammeh fled into exile.

Saturday's vote will be closely watched as a test of the democratic transition in the country, where Jammeh ruled for 22 years after seizing power in a bloodless coup in 1994.

President Adama Barrow, 56, is running for re-election, and faces five other candidates.

Political veteran Ousainou Darboe is considered the leading opposition candidate.

The 73-year-old is a lawyer who has represented opponents of Jammeh, and who ran for president against the former dictator several times.

He also served as foreign minister and then vice president under Barrow, before stepping down in 2019.

Polls are due to open at 0800 GMT in The Gambia, and set to close at 1700 GMT.

Each candidate has their own ballot box at Gambian polls, and voters choose their preferred politician by dropping a marble inside one of the boxes.

The unusual voting method is a response to low literacy rates in the country.

Initial results in the one-round presidential election could be announced as early as Sunday.

Jammeh legacy

Ex-autocrat Jammeh was forced into exile in Equatorial Guinea in January 2017 after Barrow, then a relative unknown, defeated him at the ballot box.

Questions over Jammeh's continuing role in politics, and his possible return from exile, have been central themes in the run-up to the election.

The 56-year-old former dictator has also sought to influence the vote, calling in to address rallies of supporters during the campaign period.

Jammeh retains significant political support in The Gambia.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies