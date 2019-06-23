Ruling party's Mohamed Ould Ghazouani wins absolute majority with 51.5 percent vote in first round of presidential election, with nearly all votes counted, the election commission says.

Presidential candidate Mohamed Ould Ghazouani (C) casts his ballot at a polling station on June 22, 2019 in Nouakchott during the presidential election in Mauritania. Voters in the West African state of Mauritania went to the polls on June 22 after a campaign dominated by the country's economy and appeals to preserve its hard-won stability. (AFP)

Government candidate and frontrunner Mohamed Ould Ghazouani has won an absolute majority in the first round of Mauritania's presidential election, with nearly all votes counted, the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) said on Sunday.

With counting completed in 3,729 of a total of 3,861 polling stations, the 62-year-old former head of the domestic security service won 51.5 percent of the vote, according to data published on CENI's website.

Ghazouani had already declared himself the winner in the early hours of Sunday in the presence of current president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, his supporters and journalists.

The ballot is the first in Mauritania's coup-strewn history that looks set to see an elected president complete his mandate and transfer power to an elected successor, although the opposition has raised concerns the vote could perpetuate a government dominated by military figures.

The government spokesman congratulated Ghazouani on being "president-elect," he wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"Congratulations to president-elect Mohamed Ould Ghazouani for the trust the people have shown him. We wish him all success in his work," Communications Minister Sidi Mohamed Ould Maham wrote in Arabic.

Over 62 percent turnout

Some 1.5 million people were eligible to vote Saturday in the vast, predominantly Muslim state, which is approximately twice the size of former colonial power France and has a population of just 4.5 million.

Turnout was 62.68 percent, CENI said.

Out of the other five candidates, Biram Ould Dah Ould Abeid came second with 18.58 percent of the votes and Mohamed Ould Boubacar followed in third place with 17.82 percent, the CENI data showed.

Preliminary results had originally been expected on Monday.

Ghazouani, a former general and defence minister, was heavily tipped to replace outgoing President Abdel Aziz, who is stepping aside after serving the maximum two five-year elected terms.

Even before polls started to close after 1900 GMT, Ghazouani's spokesman, Sidi Ould Domane, told reporters Ghazouani would win an outright majority, thus avoiding a second-round run-off next month.

"Our candidate is going to win the election with flying colours," Domane said. "You are going to have the confirmation in a few hours."

Human rights abuses

Amnesty International has called on the next president to end rampant human rights abuses in this coastal Saharan nation of 4.5 million people.

"Anyone who dares to stand up against slavery, discrimination and other human rights violations and abuses is at risk of arbitrary arrest, unlawful detention and even torture," said Kine Fatim Diop, a West Africa campaigner for the rights organisation.

Ruled by army mostly

Mauritania has suffered five coups since independence from France in 1960, and has been led by military rulers for much of that time.

President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz himself was head of the presidential guard when he seized power in a 2008 coup. He said he did so to prevent a return to repressive military rule.

He won a landslide election the following year in what opponents called a fraudulent "electoral coup."

Most opposition parties then boycotted the 2014 election in which Aziz won 82 percent of the vote according to official results.

The president is barred by the constitution from seeking another term. In respecting term limits instead of seeking to change the constitution he contrasts with several leaders elsewhere in Africa in recent years.

His successor of choice and former Defence Minister Ghazouani is a retired general who served as chief of staff of Mauritania 's armed forces.

Ghazouani was chosen by the ruling majority as a presidential candidate after his retirement. He has campaigned on his security credentials and the outgoing president's record on fighting Islamic extremists.

Militancy-affected

The country borders Mali, where militant rule forced tens of thousands to flee the country's north to Mauritania in 2012.

While the security situation has deteriorated in Mali even after the militants were ousted from control, Mauritania has not seen the spillover in violence experienced by Mali's other neighbours Niger and Burkina Faso.

Mauritania is a member of the G5 Sahel regional counterterrorism force, which was established in 2017 but has been plagued by funding problems.

Mauritania was the last country to abolish slavery, doing so in 1981, but did not criminalise it until 2007.

Late last year the United States ended trade benefits with Mauritania, saying the country is not making sufficient progress toward combating forced labour, including slavery.

The Mauritanian government, however, denies that slavery is widespread.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies