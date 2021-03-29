Fast News

The ship's engines had started and preparations were under way to move the Ever Given to the Great Lakes area.

The engines of the MV Ever Given container ship have started and preparations are underway to move it from the Suez Canal to the Great Lakes area on March 29, 2021 (AFP)

The stranded Suez Canal container ship Ever Given has been successfully floated and will undergo initial inspections before being moved.

Maritime services provider Inchcape announced the news on Twitter on Monday.

A video posted on Facebook earlier appeared to show the stern of the container ship swung towards the canal bank, opening space in the channel.

The video showed tug boats moving around the Ever Given container ship and voices could be heard shouting in celebration.

Finally! The EVER-GIVEN ship has been unstuck and is slowly moving into the #SuezCanal after six long days!!



pic.twitter.com/Fqy2Bo6TUx — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 29, 2021

Leth Agencies said that the breakthrough came after intensive efforts to push and pull the ship with 10 tugboats and vacuum up sand with several dredgers at spring tide.

The skyscraper-sized Ever Given became stuck in the Suez Canal last Tuesday and has held up $9 billion in global trade each day, bringing disruption to the vital waterway.

Already, hundreds vessels remained trapped in the canal waiting to pass, carrying everything from crude oil to cattle.

Over two dozen vessels have opted for the alternative route between Asia and Europe around the Cape of Good Hope, adding some two weeks to journeys and threatening delivery delays.

Markets reaction

Asian markets mostly rose Monday, extending last week's positive finish and tracking a record-breaking lead from Wall Street as investors focus on the economic recovery, while oil prices dropped on news that a cargo ship blocking the Suez Canal had been refloated.

Both main oil contracts tumbled more than one percent after salvage teams were said to have finally freed a megaship which has blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week.

Maritime services provider Inchcape's tweet that the Ever Given had been refloated in the early morning means one of the most important routes for global trade and crude shipments can reopen.

The MV Ever Given was successfully re-floated at 04:30 lt 29/03/2021. She is being secured at the moment. More information about next steps will follow once they are known. #suezcanel #maritime pic.twitter.com/f3iuYYiRRi — Inchcape Shipping (@Inchcape_SS) March 29, 2021

Source: TRTWorld and agencies