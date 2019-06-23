Mohamed Ould Ghazouani has won 50.56 percent of the votes after 80 percent of the votes counted following Saturday's election, a source at the Independent National Electoral Commission said.

Presidential candidate Mohamed Ould Ghazouani (C) casts his ballot at a polling station on June 22, 2019 in Nouakchott during the presidential election in Mauritania. Voters in the West African state of Mauritania went to the polls on June 22 after a campaign dominated by the country's economy and appeals to preserve its hard-won stability. (AFP)

Government candidate and frontrunner Mohamed Ould Ghazouani has declared himself the winner of the first round of Mauritania's presidential election.

The 62-year-old former head of the domestic security service made the claim in the early hours of Sunday in the presence of current president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz and journalists.

A source at the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) said Ghazouani had won 50.56 percent of the votes after 80 percent of the votes had been counted following Saturday's election.

Mauritania began counting ballots on Saturday evening from its presidential election, as the ruling party claimed its candidate was poised to win a landslide victory.

The ballot is the first in the nation's coup-strewn history that looks set to see an elected president complete his mandate and transfer power to an elected successor, although the opposition has raised concerns that the vote could perpetuate a government dominated by military figures.

Ghazouani, a former general and defence minister, was heavily tipped to replace outgoing President Abdel Aziz, who is stepping aside after serving the maximum two five-year elected terms.

Even before polls started to close after 1900 GMT, Ghazouani's spokesman, Sidi Ould Domane, told reporters Ghazouani would win an outright majority, thus avoiding a second-round run-off next month.

"Our candidate is going to win the election with flying colours," Domane said. "You are going to have the confirmation in a few hours."

Provisional results could be announced by the electoral commission as soon as late Saturday night.

Amnesty International has called on the next president to end rampant human rights abuses in this coastal Saharan nation of 4.5 million people.

"Anyone who dares to stand up against slavery, discrimination and other human rights violations and abuses is at risk of arbitrary arrest, unlawful detention and even torture," said Kine Fatim Diop, a West Africa campaigner for the rights organisation.

Men and women line up separately as they waited to cast their vote. They select one name from the list of six candidates, each assigned a number and a symbol, including an ear of wheat, a lion, a key and a teapot.

Ruled by army mostly

Mauritania has suffered five coups since independence from France in 1960, and has been led by military rulers for much of that time.

President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz himself was head of the presidential guard when he seized power in a 2008 coup. He said he did so to prevent a return to repressive military rule.

He won a landslide election the following year in what opponents called a fraudulent "electoral coup."

Most opposition parties then boycotted the 2014 election in which Aziz won 82 percent of the vote according to official results.

The president is barred by the constitution from seeking another term. In respecting term limits instead of seeking to change the constitution he contrasts with several leaders elsewhere in Africa in recent years.

His successor of choice is former Defence Minister Mohamed Ould el Ghazouani, a retired general who served as chief of staff of Mauritania 's armed forces.

Ghazouani was chosen by the ruling majority as a presidential candidate after his retirement. He has campaigned on his security credentials and the outgoing president's record on fighting Islamic extremists.

"Mauritania has to choose between Mohamed Ould el Ghazouani — who wants to strive toward security, development and progress — or vote for a return to insecurity, bad management and corruption where there is hate, racism and destruction of national unity," the outgoing president said at a press conference marking the end of campaigning.

Militancy-affected

The country borders Mali, where militant rule forced tens of thousands to flee the country's north to Mauritania in 2012.

While the security situation has deteriorated in Mali even after the militants were ousted from control, Mauritania has not seen the spillover in violence experienced by Mali's other neighbors Niger and Burkina Faso.

Mauritania is a member of the G5 Sahel regional counterterrorism force, which was established in 2017 but has been plagued by funding problems.

The opposition candidates in this election include anti-slavery activist Biram Dah Abeid, who was elected to Parliament in September from his prison cell, where he was held on charges his supporters called politically motivated.

He was released late last year after serving four months.

Widespread slavery

Mauritania was the last country to abolish slavery, doing so in 1981, but did not criminalise it until 2007.

Late last year the United States ended trade benefits with Mauritania, saying the country is not making sufficient progress toward combating forced labour, including slavery.

The Mauritanian government, however, denies that slavery is widespread.

Candidate Kane Hamidou Baba of the "Living Together" coalition is representing parties backed by Mauritanians of sub-Saharan African descent.

Other candidates include Sidi Mohamed Ould Boubacar, a two-time former prime minister who is supported by the opposition Islamist party; Mohamed Ould Maouloud, candidate of the Opposition Coalition for Change and Mohamed Lemine el Mourteji Wafi, who hopes to draw the support of younger Mauritanians.

A runoff election will take place next month if no one receives a majority of votes on Saturday.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies