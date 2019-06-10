Officials say the death toll could rise after the central Malian village inhabited by the Dogon community was targeted allegedly by Fulani gunmen in an overnight attack.

A Malian security source at the site of the massacre, in Mali's central Mopti region, said, "A Dogon village has been virtually wiped out." (TRTWorld)

At least 95 people were killed in an overnight attack on an ethnic Dogon village in central Mali, local officials said on Monday, the latest bout of ethnic violence fuelling the country's security crisis.

"Right now we have 95 dead civilians. The bodies are burned. We are continuing to look for others," an official in Koundou district, where the village of Sobane-Kou is located, told AFP news agency.

The local official said the attackers came and "started shooting, pillaging and burning."

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

But fighting between Dogon hunters and Fulani herders has killed hundreds since January, including a March attack in which gunmen killed more than 150 Dogon, one of the worst acts of violence in the West African country's recent history.

Death could climb

"Armed men, apparently Fulanis, fired at the population and burnt the village," said Siriam Kanoute, an official for the nearby town of Bandiagara.

He said the current death toll of 95 would likely rise as more bodies were being found.

Violence between Fulani and rival communities has compounded an already dire security situation in Mali's semi-arid and desert regions, which are used as a base by militant groups with ties to Al Qaeda and Daesh.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies