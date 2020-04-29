Fast News

Hospital, located on airport road in southern Tripoli, attacked with at least six rockets, says UN-backed government that fights illegal militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar since April last year.

Fighters of Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord gather at a position near the town of Garabulli, some 70 kms east of the capital Tripoli, as they engage in battles with militias loyal to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar, on April 19, 2020. (AFP)

Forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar carried out a rocket attack early Wednesday on a field hospital in Libya's capital, damaging building and ambulances.

The militias attacked the hospital, located on the airport road in southern Tripoli, with at least six rockets, according to a statement by the press centre of the Government of National Accord-led (GNA) Operation Volcano of Rage.

The attack inflicted enormous damage on the hospital and ambulances.

#Haftar’s shelling has left Royal hospital in Tareeq Al-Shouq in ruins.

This is what’s left of the ICU.

5 patients were already receiving treatment at the ICU when the first mortar fell, luckily they were evacuated with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/OUYs0UsNat — Amru Salahuddien (@AmruSalahuddien) April 28, 2020

The statement added that the militias have continuously targeted hospitals and health staff.

In a video message on Monday, Haftar unilaterally declared himself the ruler of Libya.

Pointing to street demonstrations in areas under his control, he claimed he had "accepted the mandate of the Libyan people" to govern the country.

He said the Skhirat agreement signed in 2015 by the warring sides in Libya under the auspices of the UN is "a thing of the past."

Libya's UN-recognised government accused warlord Haftar of attempting yet another coup after he claimed to have a "mandate" from the people to govern the country.

"It's a farce and the latest in a long series of coups d'etat," the GNA, which is based in the capital Tripoli, said in a statement.

Divided country

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya, supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

Haftar's self-proclaimed LNA, which is based in the east, launched an offensive to take Tripoli last April which led to chaos and bloodshed but stalled on the outskirts of the city.

Source: AA