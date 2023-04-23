Fast News

Türkiye begins to repatriate its citizens from Sudan amid ongoing clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

In addition to Turkish citizens, citizens of many countries such as Azerbaijan, Japan, China, Mexico, and Yemen were evacuated from Sudan. (AA)

Türkiye has started repatriation operations in Sudan for its citizens after the conflict erupted between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the country, according to diplomatic sources.

Nearly 1,000 Turkish citizens set out for home from two points in the capital Khartoum and another point from Wad Madani city, the sources said on Sunday.

The Turkish nationals will travel overland to reach the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, and then take a flight from there to Istanbul.

Earlier on Sunday, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has discussed the evacuation of Turkish nationals with his acting counterpart in Sudan, which should take place in the coming hours, according to an announcement by the ministry.

“The issue of ensuring that our citizens in Sudan can safely leave the country and return to their homeland was brought to the agenda by our President and Minister, in their contacts with their Sudanese counterparts and in meetings with some third countries,” the ministry said.

“The necessary preparations were carried out in coordination by our Khartoum Embassy and our Ministry.”

Designated locations for evacuation

According to Anadolu news agency, Cavusoglu held a phone call with his acting counterpart from Sudan, Ali al Sadiq, to address the evacuation of Turkish nationals.

In a separate social media post, the Turkish embassy in Khartoum advised citizens of Türkiye to gather at three designated locations for the possible evacuation.

Clashes between rival Sudanese military factions continued on Sunday despite a 72-hour cease-fire declared for the Muslim holiday of Eid.

There have been reports of explosions and fighting, particularly around the military headquarters and presidential palace in Khartoum.

At least 413 people have died and more than 3,500 injured in Sudan since the fighting erupted on April 15 between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Source: AA