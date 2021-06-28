Fast News
"The region doesn't have a government," an interim official tells AFP news agency, signalling a turning point in nearly eight-month-old conflict.
The interim government of Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region has fled its posts as rebels advanced on the local capital Mekelle, an official said, signalling a turning point in the nearly eight-month-old conflict.
"Everybody has left. The last ones left in the afternoon... The region doesn't have a government," said one interim official, who spoke to AFP news agency on condition of anonymity for safety reasons.
Source: TRTWorld and agencies