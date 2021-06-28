Fast News

"The region doesn't have a government," an interim official tells AFP news agency, signalling a turning point in nearly eight-month-old conflict.

Passengers walk next to the statue of Alula Aba Nega, Ethiopian general from Tigray, after flights to Addis Ababa was cancelled at Mekelle, capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia, on June 25, 2021. (AFP)

The interim government of Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region has fled its posts as rebels advanced on the local capital Mekelle, an official said, signalling a turning point in the nearly eight-month-old conflict.

"Everybody has left. The last ones left in the afternoon... The region doesn't have a government," said one interim official, who spoke to AFP news agency on condition of anonymity for safety reasons.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies