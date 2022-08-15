Fast News

Deputy President William Ruto has been declared the winner of Kenya's presidential election amid chaos after four out of seven election commissioners said they could not recognise the results.

Ruto shook up politics by appealing to struggling Kenyans on economic terms and not on traditional ethnic ones. (AP)

Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto has been declared the winner of the close presidential election over five-time contender Raila Odinga.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati said on Monday that Ruto won almost 7.18 million votes (50.49 percent) in the August 9 vote, against Odinga's 6.94 million (48.85 percent).

But chaos emerged just before the declaration when the electoral commission’s vice chair and three other commissioners told journalists they could not support the “opaque nature” of the final phase.

“We cannot take ownership of the result that is going to be announced,” vice chair Juliana Cherera said. At the declaration venue, police surged to impose calm amid shouting.

The sudden split in the commission came minutes after Odinga’s chief agent said they could not verify the results and made allegations of “electoral offences” without giving details or evidence.

Odinga didn’t come to the venue for the declaration.

Now Kenyans wait to see whether Odinga will again go to court to contest the results of last Tuesday's peaceful election in a country crucial to regional stability.

This is likely the final try for the 77-year-old longtime opposition figure backed this time by former rival and outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, who fell out with his deputy, Ruto, years ago.

Kenya President-elect William Ruto on election victory:



- This election was more about issues than about ethnic configuration

- There are no losers, people of Kenya have won

- Electoral commission are the heroes pic.twitter.com/y4oN8brnfv — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 15, 2022

Pressure to deliver a clean poll

Ruto vowed to work with "all leaders" as he was declared winner, attempting to ease tensions.

"There is no room for vengeance," Ruto said, adding, "I am acutely aware that our country is at a stage where we need all hands on deck."

The IEBC had earlier said it would be issuing the results of the closely fought August 9 race at 1200 GMT but by almost 1500 GMT there was still no announcement.

Latest official results published by Kenyan media early Monday had given Deputy President William Ruto a slight edge over Raila Odinga.

As confusion reigned, scuffles broke out at the IEBC's heavily guarded national tallying centre in Nairobi, where some people were seen throwing chairs.

The IEBC has been under pressure to deliver a clean poll after claims of rigging and mismanagement led to the annulment of the 2017 election race.

