The spokesperson, Najwa Wahiba said the council opened an inquiry into alleged "administrative breaches" by Mangoush.

Libya's presidential council has suspended Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush from her duties and barred her from travel.

The announcement comes days before a major international conference she was due to attend in Paris, France.

The presidential council opened an inquiry into alleged "administrative breaches" by Mangoush, spokeswoman Najla Weheba told the Libyan Panorama TV channel on Saturday. El-Marsad, a news website aligned with eastern-based warlord Khalifa Haftar said she took foreign policy decisions without consulting the council.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is due to join French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders at a conference on Libya in Paris on November 12.

Source: AFP