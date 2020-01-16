Fast News

Germany will host Libya's warring factions along with leaders of Turkey, Russia, US, Britain, China, France and Italy on Sunday at a special Libyan peace summit in Berlin.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas delivers a statement to the press in Amman, Jordan alongside Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. January 13, 2020. (Raad Adayleh / AP)

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is flying to Libya on Thursday to meet warlord Khalifa Haftar, in a bid to push forward troubled efforts to secure a ceasefire.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host Libya's warring factions along with leaders of Turkey, Russia, US, Britain, China, France and Italy on Sunday at a special Libyan peace summit in Berlin, which follows a meeting in Moscow on Monday where Libya's warring parties failed to sign a ceasefire agreement.

Maas' trip to Benghazi comes two days after Libya's warring factions left Moscow without reaching an agreement.

Haftar's militia has been on the offensive since April, laying siege in an effort to capture capital Tripoli, and battling UN-backed government forces.

Since the 2011 ouster and killing of Libya's longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country has sunk further into chaos and turmoil and is now divided between the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al Sarraj, and warlord Haftar and his militia, who are based in the east.

Russia and Turkey proposed a ceasefire last week.

Sarraj and Haftar went to Moscow on Monday for talks with Russian and Turkish diplomats and military officials.

They did not meet directly, but considered a draft document spelling out details of a truce proposed jointly by Russia and Turkey that began Sunday.

Sarraj signed the draft before departing, while Haftar requested more time to consider it and then left Moscow without signing.

Both Sarraj and Hafter have been invited to the Berlin conference, though it isn't yet clear whether they will come.

Maas spoke to Sarraj last week and said he is meeting Haftar on behalf of the European Union's foreign ministers.

“Our message is clear: no one can win this conflict militarily,” Maas said before leaving Berlin.

“A window is now opening to free the conflict from international influence and so open the way to a political process and inter-Libyan negotiations on a post-war order” under UN supervision.

“I hope that the parties will take this opportunity to put the future of Libya back in Libyan hands,” Maas added. “This now requires readiness for a real cease-fire and both parties' participation in the dialogue formats proposed by the United Nations.”

'Too early' to say Libya ceasefire collapsed – Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump discussed developments in Libya in a phone call on Wednesday, the White House and Turkey's presidency said, ahead of the Berlin summit.

Turkey said Wednesday it was still confident the ceasefire in Libya would hold despite Haftar's refusal to sign a permanent truce.

The joint Turkish and Russian initiative is the latest international effort to broker an end to fighting between Haftar's forces based in the east of the country and the UN-recognised government in Tripoli.

"It is still too early to say that the ceasefire has fallen apart," Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said during a briefing in Ankara.

"The work related to this continues."

With an international conference on the Libyan conflict due in Berlin on Sunday, Akar said Turkey supported "a ceasefire, peace, a political solution".

