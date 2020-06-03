Fast News

The operation comes a day after a UN support mission in Libya announced that warlord Khalifa Haftar had agreed to the resumption of ceasefire talks.

Damage is seen following shelling at Tripoli's Mitiga airport in Tripoli, Libya May 10, 2020. (Ismail Zitouny / Reuters)

Libya has launched an operation to reclaim Tripoli's airport, south of the country's capital, from warlord Khalifa Haftar's forces, a Libyan army officially announced on Wednesday.

"We officially announce the start of the airport liberation battle," Libyan army spokesman Muhammad Qanunu said, quoted on the army's official Facebook account.

Libya’s internationally recognised government or Government of National Accord has been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019.

In March, the Libyan government launched Operation Peace Storm to counter attacks on the capital.

The GNA, with Turkish help, has since made strides, seizing a string of towns from Haftar militias, capturing the strategically important Watiya airbase and destroying several of its Russian-made air defence systems.

On Tuesday, the UN Support Mission in Libya said Haftar has agreed to the resumption of ceasefire talks.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to the military offensive by Haftar’s forces.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies