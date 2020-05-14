Fast News

Turkish military advisers are providing training, consultancy to Libyan government forces in line with UN Security Council Resolution.

Government of National Accord forces carry out an operation targeting militants of warlord Haftar in eastern Libya, April 23, 2020. (AA Photo) (AA)

Libya's Army on Thursday killed a large number of militiamen loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar as part of Operation Peace Storm launched on March 26 to counter attacks on the capital Tripoli.

A total of four aircrafts, a helicopter, two drones, a vast number of tanks, artillery, armoured vehicles, heavy weapons as well as facilities used by Haftar’s militia were also destroyed by the army, according to information obtained by Anadolu Agency.

Turkish military advisers continue to provide training and consultancy services to the Libyan Army in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2259 and upon an official call by the Libyan government.

Military advisers carried out their activities in a region secured by the Libyan government without any casualties.

Attacks carried out by Haftar’s militia continue to cause considerable civilian casualties in the country.

A total of 28 people, including women and children, were injured, while at least five civilians were killed in recent attacks by Haftar’s militia south of Tripoli, according to the figures released by the UN Support Mission in Libya.

The Libyan Army has recently gained an advantage against Haftar's militia, which is supported by France, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as the warlord's forces suffered heavy casualties and had to retreat to the south.

On April 18, Libyan government forces launched a military offensive to recapture Tarhuna, a town of strategic value for Haftar and his last major stronghold in the area surrounding Tripoli.

The government said that its forces captured 102 militants and seized military equipment while making some advances against the militants as part of the operation.

In a video message on April 27, Haftar unilaterally declared himself the ruler of Libya.

Drawing to street demonstrations in areas under his control, the warlord claimed he “accepted the mandate of the Libyan people” to govern the country.

He said the Skhirat agreement, signed in 2015 by the warring sides in Libya under the auspices of the UN, was "a thing of the past."

As part of the agreement signed in Morocco, the Libyan government was formed to manage the transition process in Libya.

Ramadan attacks

Haftar's militia on April 30 announced a unilateral ceasefire during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

Despite the ceasefire, three civilians were killed in a rocket attack carried out by militiamen in Tripoli on the first day of Ramadan.

At least 15 civilians lost their lives and more than 50 others were injured in attacks which continued in the first week of May.

Militiamen also mounted attacks against the capital, and have targeted the area where Turkish and Italian embassies are located, along with Mitiga Airport and civilian aircraft and infrastructure.

Libya's government has been under attack by the warlord since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's government was founded under a UN-led political agreement reached in 2015.

Source: AA