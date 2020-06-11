Fast News

The exact number of bodies found hasn't been made public yet, but officials say that the bodies are so badly decomposed that they can't be identified.

A mass grave was found south of Tripoli earlier on May 31st, where 4 people were in grave, including mother, father, 2 children. (AA)

Libya's Government of National Accord has discovered a mass grave site in Tarhuna, about 65 kilometers south of Tripoli.

Last Friday, the GNA, along with Turkish military support, recaptured the town from warlord Khalifa Haftar's illegal militia.

Following the ousting of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led political agreement.

The government, however, has been under attack by Haftar’s militia since April 2019.

While France, Egypt, Russia, and UAE support Haftar, directly or indirectly, Turkey and Italy has shown solidarity with the UN-recognised, legitimate government representing the will of the Libyan people.

Haftar’s illegal militia in eastern Libya have launched numerous attacks to capture Tripoli, the nation’s capital, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

