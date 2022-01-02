Insight

There was no indication of what may have started the mass of flames licking through what appeared to be the roof of one of the historic parliament buildings in South Africa's Cape Town.

The Houses of Parliament in Cape Town consist of three sections, including the original and oldest building that was completed in 1884. (Reuters)

A major fire has erupted at the South African parliament building in Cape Town.

Firefighters were present at the building as large flames and a huge column of smoke were seen at around 0530GMT on Sunday.

"The roof has caught fire and the National Assembly building is also on fire," a spokesperson for the city's emergency services said, requesting reinforcements at the scene.

"The fire is not under control and cracks in the walls of the building have been reported," he added.

Images seen on social media showed a mass of flames licking through what appeared to be the roof of one of the parliament buildings.

There was no indication of what may have started the fire.

The Houses of Parliament in Cape Town consist of three sections, including the original and oldest building that was completed in 1884.

The newer additions - constructed in the 1920s and 1980s - house the National Assembly.

In April last year, a fire ravaged part of The University of Cape Town's library housing a unique collection of African archives.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies