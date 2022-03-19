Fast News

The majority of the 17 people found dead were from sub-Saharan Africa, but there were also Syrians, an official said.

In recent months, several people have drowned off the Tunisian coast, with an increase in the frequency of attempted crossings to Europe. (Reuters Archive)

Bodies of 17 migrants and asylum seekers, who were attempting to reach Europe, have been found off Tunisia's northeast coast.

The bodies washed up off Cape Bon, a peninsula on the strait of Sicily, between Friday and Saturday, civil defence spokesperson Moez Triaa told AFP news agency on Saturday.

"The majority were from sub-Saharan Africa but there were also Syrians," Triaa said, without providing details on where they had set off from or the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Tunisia and neighbouring Libya are key departure points for migrants and asylum seekers aiming to reach European shores.

Deadly pathway

In late February, nine migrants and asylum seekers from various African countries drowned after their boat capsized off the Tunisian coast while they were trying to reach Europe.

Earlier this month, the bodies of four African migrants and asylum seekers were found in eastern Tunisia, with authorities saying they had probably died of cold or hunger after crossing the Algerian border.

The United Nations' refugee agency UNHCR has said around 1,300 migrants and asylum seekers drowned or went missing in 2021 on the Central Mediterranean route, making it the world's deadliest migration pathway.

The International Organization for Migration estimates that more than 18,000 migrants and asylum seekers have died or disappeared while attempting to make the trip since 2014.

Source: AFP