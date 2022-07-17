Fast News

Senior officials are reportedly among the casualties after a blast from a car bomb targeted Nur Dob hotel in the town of Jowhar.

Al Shabab controls vast swathes of rural Somalia, from where it launches regular attacks in the capital and elsewhere. (AA Archive)

Multiple casualties have been reported in southern Somalia as a powerful explosion struck a popular hotel frequented by regional authorities.

The blast on Sunday was the result of a car bomb that targeted Nur Dob hotel in the town of Jowhar, according to senior officials who spoke to Anadolu Agency over the phone after the attack on Sunday.

Several people were wounded including local authorities, among them the health minister of Hirshabelle state, the officials said.

Jowhar is the administrative centre of Hirshabelle state and is located 90 kilometres north of the national capital Mogadishu.

Eyewitnesses said that the explosion had affected nearby buildings and was one of the largest they had heard lately in the Horn of Africa country that has suffered major attacks in recent years.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the al Qaeda-linked terrorist group al Shabab has claimed responsibility for similar strikes in the past.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies