Fast News

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al Sisi said that Egyptians had succeeded in ending the crisis of the container ship stranded in the Suez Canal.

A handout picture by the SCA shows tugboats pulling the Panama-flagged MV 'Ever Given' container ship, lodged sideways impeding traffic across Egypt's Suez Canal waterway, March 29, 2021. (AFP)

The head of a Dutch salvage firm helping shift the massive container ship from the Suez Canal has warned that "the challenge is still ahead" despite some success in moving it, as the bow remains stuck.

"The good news is that the stern is free but in our view that was the easier part. The challenge is still ahead, because you really have to slide the ship, with the weight it is carrying," Boskalis chief executive Peter Berdowski told Dutch public radio.

The 400-metre long MV Ever Given has been straightened in the canal and will undergo initial inspections before being moved, two sources said.

"The position of the ship has been reorientated 80 percent in the right direction. The stern... moved to 102 metres from the shore," compared to its position four metres from the shore previously, Suez Canal Authority (SCA) chief Osama Rabie in a statement.

A video posted on Facebook earlier appeared to show the stern of the container ship swung towards the canal bank, opening space in the channel.

The video showed tug boats moving around the Ever Given container ship and voices could be heard shouting in celebration.

Ship-tracking service VesselFinder has changed the ship’s status to under way on its website.

The skyscraper-sized Ever Given has held up $9 billion in global trade each day, bringing disruption to the vital waterway.

Already, hundreds vessels remained trapped in the canal waiting to pass, carrying everything from crude oil to cattle.

Over two dozen vessels have opted for the alternative route between Asia and Europe around the Cape of Good Hope, adding some two weeks to journeys and threatening delivery delays.

READ MORE: Suez traffic redirected to old channel as skyscraper-sized ship stranded

Here's a quick & approximate illustration I made of how the crews shifted the #EVERGIVEN overnight.



Usual caveats. pic.twitter.com/KSywmdSPuK — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 29, 2021

Sisi hails 'success'

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi hailed the "success" of an operation to unwedge the giant container ship, stuck in the Suez Canal.

"Today, Egyptians have been successful in putting to an end the crisis of the stranded ship in the Suez Canal, despite the enormous complexity surrounding the process," Sisi said on Twitter.

Sisi also said that "Egyptians have proved today that they are still up to the task".

He added that the Suez Canal, inaugurated in 1869, had been dug by "their grandparents with the force of their bodies".

Finally! The EVER-GIVEN ship has been unstuck and is slowly moving into the #SuezCanal after six long days!!



pic.twitter.com/Fqy2Bo6TUx — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 29, 2021

One-week trade blockage

The Ever Given became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds early on Tuesday, halting shipping traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

At least 369 vessels were waiting to transit the canal, including dozens of container ships, bulk carriers, oil tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels, SCA Chairman Osama Rabie told Egypt’s Extra News on Sunday.

Earlier on Monday, marine services firm Inchcape Shipping Services said the ship had been successfully re-floated at 4.30 am local time (0230 GMT) and was being secured.

The ship’s technical manager Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

Egypt’s Leth Agencies tweeted the ship had been partially refloated, pending official confirmation from the Suez Canal Authority (SCA).

It also said that the breakthrough came after intensive efforts to push and pull the ship with 10 tugboats and vacuum up sand with several dredgers at spring tide.

The Suez Canal salvage teams intensified excavation and dredging on Sunday and were hoping a high tide would help them dislodge the ship.

READ MORE: Egypt orders lightening stranded ship's cargo in Suez Canal

The MV Ever Given was successfully re-floated at 04:30 lt 29/03/2021. She is being secured at the moment. More information about next steps will follow once they are known. #suezcanel #maritime pic.twitter.com/f3iuYYiRRi — Inchcape Shipping (@Inchcape_SS) March 29, 2021

Markets reaction

Crude oil prices fell after news the ship had been re-floated, with Brent crude down by $1 per barrel to $63.67. Shares of Taiwan-listed Evergreen Marine Corp, the vessel’s lessor, rose 3.3 percent.

About 15 percent of world shipping traffic transits the Suez Canal, which is a key source of foreign currency revenue for Egypt. The current stoppage is costing the canal $14-$15 million a day.

Shipping rates for oil product tankers nearly doubled after the ship became stranded, and the blockage has disrupted global supply chains, threatening costly delays for companies already dealing with Covid-19 restrictions.

Some shippers had decided to reroute their cargoes around the Cape of Good Hope, adding about two weeks to journeys and extra fuel costs.

A note from AP Moeller Maersk seen by Reuters said it had so far redirected 15 vessels around the Cape after calculating that the journey would be equal to the current delay of sailing to Suez and queuing.

The SCA has said it can accelerate convoys through the canal once the Ever Given is freed.

READ MORE: What the closure of the Suez Canal costs global trade

Source: TRTWorld and agencies