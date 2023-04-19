Fast News

Fighting continues despite 24-hour ceasefire lobbied for by countries trying to evacuate their citizens after days of conflict that has left nearly 300 people dead and thousands wounded.

People gather at the station to flee from Khartoum during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum. (Reuters)

A new attempt at a ceasefire in fierce fighting between Sudanese troops and paramilitary forces in Khartoum has failed, leaving people fearful about dwindling food supplies and a breakdown in medical services.

The 24-hour ceasefire — lobbied for by countries trying to evacuate their citizens after days of conflict — was supposed to come into effect at 6 pm local time [1600 GMT] on Wednesday. However, two eyewitnesses in separate areas of the capital told the Reuters news agency that fighting had continued.

Nearly 300 people have been killed and 2,600 injured, Sudan's Health Ministry estimates.

The Sudanese army said 177 Egyptian Air Force troops were airlifted back to Egypt, a few days after being held in the northern town of Merowe by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF].

The Sudanese army in a statement said the Egyptians had been evacuated from Dongola, north of the country.

Continuous bombardments could be heard in central Khartoum around the compound housing the army HQ — where Sudan's military ruler, General Abdel Fattah al Burhan had said he was based earlier in the week.

"The armed forces are responding to a new attack in the vicinity of the General Command," an army statement said.

There was another heavy exchange of gunfire in the Jabra neighbourhood of west Khartoum, where homes belonging to paramilitary leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as Hemetti, and his family are located, a Reuters reporter said.

Blasts also rang out from the main airport, shut down after the conflict burst out of a power struggle between Burhan and Hemetti over a plan to integrate Hemetti's RSF into the regular military.

Huddled in their homes, residents struggled with power cuts and worried how long food supplies would last.

"Today we were starting to run out of some essentials," said architect Hadeel Mohamed, concerned for the safety of her brother who had gone to look for food.

'Past catastrophic'

Nine hospitals have been hit by artillery and 16 had to be evacuated, the Sudanese Doctors' Union said, with none operating fully inside the capital.

"The hospitals are completely collapsed, devoid of all necessities. It's past catastrophic ...," said Sudan's Red Crescent spokesperson Osama Othman.

Burhan heads a ruling council installed after the 2021 military coup and the 2019 ouster of veteran leader Omar al Bashir, while Hemetti, who analysts say may command more than 100,000 fighters, was his deputy on the council.

Their conflict has dashed hopes for progress towards democracy in Sudan, risks drawing in its neighbours and could play into regional competition between Russia and the United States.

Sudan sits strategically between Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Africa's volatile Sahel region.

Chad's armed forces disarmed 320 Sudanese soldiers who had entered its territory on Monday, its defence minister said, adding that Chad did not want to be involved in the conflict.

The army controls access to Khartoum and appeared to be trying to cut off supply routes to RSF fighters. Army reinforcements were brought in from near the eastern border with Ethiopia, according to witnesses and residents.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies