Nigeria has begun the count of votes a day after the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Election commission to display results from each state in order of their arrival. (Reuters)

Mahmoud Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said on Sunday that they will announce results from each state as soon as they arrive at the headquarters in Abuja.

He explained the process for the collation including the presentation of results by the returning officers from the states in order of their arrival, authorisation of results by agents of political parties and display of the certified sheet on the screen.

He urged media houses and independent observers to refrain from publishing unofficial results.

Results of the national parliament, Senate and House of Representatives will be announced at the state level, according to the electoral body.

