Search and rescue operations are going on in Ebute Metta neighbourhood where the incident occurred.

A three-storey building has collapsed in Nigeria's Lagos state, with many feared trapped under the debris.

The late Sunday incident occurred on Ibadan Street in the Ebute Metta neighbourhood of Lagos and many people are feared to be trapped under the rubble.

Casualty figures are unknown as search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Personnel of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Lagos State Ambulance Service and the Lagos State Building Control Agency are currently at the scene of the accident.

The cause of the collapse is currently unknown.

Source: AA