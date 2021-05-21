Fast News

Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru dies in plane crash near Kaduna airport, says Reuters news agency citing military sources.

Chief of Army Staff Major General Ibrahim Attahiru is seen at the theatre command operations Lafiya Dole headquarters in Maiduguri, Nigeria, on January 31, 2021. (AFP Archive)

Nigeria's army chief Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru has died in a plane crash, three military sources told Reuters news agency.

The air force said in a statement that its plane crashed near Kaduna airport on Friday and it is investigating the immediate cause of the crash.

According to Anadolu Agency, at least eight people were killed in the crash. The military hasn't confirmed any casualty yet.





This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

Source: Reuters