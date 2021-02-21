Fast News

All seven personnel on board died after the plane crashed due to engine failure near Abuja airport, air force spokesman Ibikunle Daramole said.

Rescuers and people gather near the debris from a Nigerian air force plane, which according to the aviation minister crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway, in Abuja, Nigeria on February 21, 2021. (Reuters)

A small Nigerian air force passenger plane has crashed just outside Abuja airport due to engine failure, killing all seven people on board, the air force said.

"First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash," said air force spokesman Ibikunle Daramole said in a statement.

The Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja airport after reporting engine failure en route to Minna, he said.

READ MORE: Nigerians celebrate 60 years of independence with sadness and hope

Nigerian air force plane crash lands as it approaches Abuja airport runway, leaving at least seven dead pic.twitter.com/AuKXCITxdz — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 21, 2021

The city of Minna lies about 110 kilometres (68 miles) northwest of Abuja.

In scrubland just outside the airport perimeter, dozens of military and airport officials picked through the charred remnants of the airplane.

Fire engines and ambulances stood by.

The smell of burning chemicals lingered in the air but no fire or smoke were visible, a witness said.

READ MORE: Nigeria has become an e-waste dumpsite for Europe, US and Asia

Source: TRTWorld and agencies