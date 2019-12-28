Fast News

A car bomb detonated at a security checkpoint in Mogadishu, killing at least five people, Capt. Mohamed Hussein says.

FILE IMAGE: Somalia's capital Mogadishu is a regularly targeted by car bomb attacks carried out by terror group Al Shabaab. (Reuters)

A police officer says a car bomb that detonated at a security checkpoint in Somalia's capital, killed at least five people.

Captain Mohamed Hussein says the blast targeted a tax collection centre during the morning rush hour in Mogadishu as Somalia returns to work after its weekend.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

However, the al Qaida-linked al Shabaab group often carries out such attacks.

Source: AP