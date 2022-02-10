Fast News

Tunisian President Kais Saied has issued a decree effectively dissolving one of the last remaining institutions in the country able to work independently of him.

Thursday's announcement comes days after Saied said a draft decree to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council was ready, stressing the necessity to take such a move.

Earlier, Tunisian judges held a vigil to reject his decision.

The judges raised slogans in front of the Palais de Justice in the capital Tunis rejecting, what they said, Saied’s "intervention in the judicial authority."

The vigil was also joined by a number of lawyers and Tunisian citizens who supported the judges.

The council is an independent constitutional body whose tasks include ensuring the independence of the judiciary.

'Thing of the past'

The council “has become a thing of the past,” Saied said, accusing it of becoming a place “where positions and appointments are sold according to loyalt ies.”

Tunisian security forces closed the council’s headquarters on Monday and prevented employees from entering it.

Last July, Saied dismissed the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority amid mounting public anger over economic stagnation and political paralysis.

While Saied insists that his "exceptional measures" were meant to "save" the country, critics have accused him of orchestrating a coup.

