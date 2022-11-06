Fast News

Precision Air flight with 43 people on board crashed just before landing at Bukoba Airport, 26 rescued, search operation still ongoing

Police said the aircraft encountered bad weather when it was about 100 metres midair. (AP)

Rescuers are searching for survivors after a plane carrying 43 people plunged into Lake Victoria in Tanzania due to bad weather as it approached the northwestern city of Bukoba, killing at least three people, police said.

"There was an accident involving a Precision Air plane which... crashed into water about 100 metres from the airport," regional police commander William Mwampaghale told reporters at Bukoba airport.

Isesanda Kaniki, the regional medical officer for Kagera, confirmed that two men and one woman were killed in the crash.

Regional commissioner Albert Chalamila said 43 people, including 39 passengers, two pilots and two cabin crew, were aboard flight PW 494 from financial capital Dar es Salaam to the lakesi de city in Kagera region.

"As we speak, we have managed to rescue 26 people who were taken to our referral hospital," Chalamila said.

"The rescue operation is still ongoing and we are communicating with the pilots," he said, adding that the aircraft was an ATR-42, manufactured by Toulouse-based Franco-Italian firm ATR.

Precision Air, a publicly-listed company which is Tanzania's largest private airline, said it had dispatched rescuers to the scene.

"An investigation team consisting of Precision Air technical staff and TAA (Tanzania Airports Authority) has also departed to join the rescue team on the ground," the airline said in a statement.

Video footage broadcast on local media showed the plane largely submerged as rescuers, including fishermen, waded through water to bring people to safety.

Emergency workers attempted to lift the aircraft out of the water using ropes, assisted by cranes as local residents also sought to help in the effort.

Precision Air, which is partly owned by Kenya Airways, was founded in 1993 and operates domestic and regional flights as well as private charters to popular tourist destinations such as the Serengeti National Park and the Zanzibar archipelago.

The accident comes five years after 11 people died when a plane belonging to safari company Coastal Aviation crashed in northern Tanzania.

Source: AP