Alleged kidnappers are paraded by the police in Maiduguri in front of confiscated goods such as weapons, medicines, phones and other items on May 23, 2019. (Audu Ali Marte / AFP)

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is set to be sworn in for the second term on Wednesday as the country faces a rise in violent crime.

Buhari has remained relentless in assuring Nigerians of four years of peace despite a spike in attacks in northern Nigeria this year.

This has left the military overstretched and seen President Buhari criticised for failing to protect lives and property.

Journalist Cynthia Agbor reports from Nigeria's capital Abuja.

