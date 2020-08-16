Fast News

At least five people have been killed when gunmen stormed an upscale beachfront hotel in Somalia's capital following a car bomb blast outside, in an attack reminiscent of others carried out by Al Shabaab militants.

"There is still sporadic gunfire and the initial information we have received indicates five people died and more than 10 others were wounded. The death toll can increase because the blast was massive and there is a hostage situation involved," government security official Ahmed Omar told AFP.

"I heard a huge blast at the hotel, gunfire followed, and then clouds of smoke," witness Ali said.

Police spokesman Sadik Ali confirmed there had been an explosion, adding: "We shall update you later."

The newly built Elite Hotel is often frequented by young people, people from the diaspora and the city’s elite including government officials and workers.

The government has deployed security forces at Lido beach, a resident near the beach told Reuters.

"The exchange of gunfire is terrible and stray bullets reached us near the beach," said Mohamed Nur, a government worker.

There was no immediate word on casualties from the attack which shattered a period of calm of a few months following a spate of bomb attacks earlier this year.

Somalia has been embroiled in deadly violence since 1991, when leader Siad Barre was overthrown.

Since 2008, Al Shabaab has been fighting to overthrow the internationally-recognised central government and establish its rule.

