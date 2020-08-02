Fast News

Boko Haram's decade long fighting has resulted in the loss of thousands of lives and millions of displaced in Nigeria and surrounding countries.

A Nigerian army convoy vehicle drives ahead with an anti-aircraft gun, on its way to Bama, Borno State, Nigeria on August 31, 2016. (Reuters)

Suspected militants from radical armed group Boko Haram have killed at least 13 people and wounded eight others in a grenade attack in northern Cameroon on Sunday.

The unidentified assailants threw a grenade into a group of people inside a camp for displaced people in the commune of Mozogo near the Nigerian border in the Far North region, said mayor Medjeweh Boukar.

Boukar was informed by locals that 13 had died. A security official who confirmed the attack said that 2 wounded also died, bringing the toll to 15.

Drawn out conflict

Boko Haram violence in Nigeria, which has cost the lives of 30,000 people and displaced millions more has frequently spilled over into neighbouring Cameroon, Niger and Chad.

In June last year, around 300 suspected Boko Haram militants swarmed onto an island on Lake Chad in Cameroon's far north and killed 24 people, including 16 Cameroonian soldiers stationed at military outposts.

