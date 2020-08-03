Fast News

The attacks took place at the village of Goma-Coura. Four pickup trucks and an armoured vehicle going missing after the attack.

Malian soldiers ride in a Malian army pickup truck in Diabaly January 26, 2013. (Reuters Archive)

At least five soldiers have been killed and another five wounded in twin attacks blamed on militants in central Mali.

A military convoy was ambushed en route from the village of Goma-Coura to Diabaly town on Sunday, a local elected official told while requesting anonymity.

He said four pickup trucks and an armoured vehicle were missing after the attack.

Concurrent fire

Simultaneously, a camp at Goma-Coura came under artillery fire, the army said in a statement posted on its Twitter account, which also reported the ambush.

Some vehicles were destroyed, it said, adding that casualties on the "enemy" side were not yet known.

An ambush on a military convoy blamed on militants, also in central Mali, left 24 soldiers dead on June 15.

Militants unleashed a revolt in northern Mali in 2012 that has since spread to the centre of the poor Sahel country and to Burkina Faso and Niger despite the presence of thousands of French and UN troops.

Source: AFP