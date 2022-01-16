Fast News

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack which struck capital Mogadishu.

State-run Somalia said on its Twitter account the blast at a junction of a Mogadishu road was from a suicide bomber. (Twitter/@Magdashi3)

Somalia's government spokesperson has been wounded in an explosion in the capital Mogadishu suspected to have been set off by a suicide bomber.

A Reuters photographer at the scene of the explosion reported on Sunday seeing body parts lying on the ground outside the house of Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, who has been rushed to hospital.

State-run Somalia said on its Twitter account the blast at a junction of a Mogadishu road was from a suicide bomber.

