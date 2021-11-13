Fast News

Troops have blocked bridges and roads in Khartoum as Sudan’s pro-democracy alliance called for mass protests against the military’s takeover amid an outcry by the international community.

The protests come two days after coup leader Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan reappointed himself head of the Sovereign Council, Sudan's interim governing body. (AFP)

Sudanese armed forces have deployed and bridges have been shut ahead of planned anti-coup rallies.

Military, police and paramilitary forces deployed in large numbers in Khartoum and sealed off bridges connecting the capital to neighbouring cities on Saturday, AFP correspondents reported.

They also blocked roads leading to the army headquarters in Khartoum, the site of a mass sit-in protest in 2019 that led to the ouster of former president Omar al Bashir, said the correspondents.

The demonstrations expected on Saturday are to take place nearly three weeks after top general Abdel Fattah al Burhan ousted the government, detained the civilian leadership and ordered a state of emergency.

The military's October 25 takeover drew widespread international condemnation and sparked street demonstrations by people demanding it restore the country's democratic transition.

Any hopes they had that the military would back down were dashed on Thursday, however, when Burhan named himself as the head of a new ruling Sovereign Council, triggering more condemnation from the West.

Thursday’s move angered the pro-democracy alliance and frustrated the US and other countries that have urged the generals to reverse their coup.

UN calls for restraint

The United Nations called on Sudanese security forces to refrain from violence ahead of Saturday's protests.

"In light of tomorrow's demonstrations in #Sudan I once again call upon the security forces to exercise utmost restraint and respect the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression," said UN Special Representative for Sudan Volker Perthes.

Saturday’s protests were called by the Sudanese Professionals’ Association and the so-called Resistance Committees. Both groups were primary forces behind a popular the uprising against al Bashir in April 2019.

Other political parties and movements joined the call.

The committees have called for multiple protests since the coup and mobilised crowds via text messages as Sudan has largely remained under a rigorous internet outage with phone lines intermittently disrupted.

But despite the efforts, "civilian opposition to the coup has been diffuse and fragmented", Jonas Horner of the International Crisis Group said in a report last week.

A crackdown on demonstrations so far has left dead at least 15 people, according to an independent union of medics, leading to punitive measures by the international community.

Ongoing mediation efforts seek to find a way out of the crisis.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies